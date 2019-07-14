As summer is finally here there’s no better way to cool down than at a splash park or lido. Here are some splashtastic places to take the kids in Essex...

1 Southend Splash Fountains, City Beach, Marine Parade.

It’s fun, it’s free and it’s always open. Youngsters will love running between the 64 jets of water. The fountains are even more spectacular at night when they are illuminated with vibrant colours.

2 The Three Shells Lagoon, Western Esplanade, Southend seafront.

This hugely-popular outdoor attraction is perfect for a family day out. Children can paddle, swim and play in the water safely while the famous Three Shells cafe is right nearby for when everyone needs a little refreshment. Call 01702 00000 for opening times.

3 Stay and splash lido, the Paddocks, Canvey.

The splash park is set around a central pool with a slide, play equipment and sun loungers around the edge. Open seven days a week when the weather is good (call for opening times) it’s best to book online at busiest times. Sessions for Special Educational Needs are regularly held. stayandsplash.rocks

4 Maldon splash park and promenade park, Maldon.

The expansive splash park is alway a big draw in the warmer months. Sessions are held regularly and prices are £2.50 per child per 30-minute session. A lazy stroll around the promenade park is the ideal way to spend the rest of the day.

5 Brightlingsea Lido, Brightlingsea

Essex’s only historic lido left open is a real treat and well worth a trip to north Essex.

This swimming pool by the sea has been open since 1930. The lido - open from May to September - has a 50-metre (unheated) outdoor pool plus a smaller pool for toddlers with parents. Changing facilities and sun-loungers are available and there is a cafe on site.Visit brightlingsealido.org for ticket prices and opening times.