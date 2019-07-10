A TEN day old seal pup was found underneath Southend Pier.

The little seal had become stranded by the tide at around 1pm on Wednesday afternoon, and as a result it became separated from its mother.

Crews from the pier's staff found the pup on the ground very dehydrated, but thankfully has now been rescued and cared for.

A spokesman for Southend Pier said: "The little guy has been taken away to rehab in Kent to recover with the British Divers Marine Life Rescue organisation who do a fantastic job.

"They will be documenting this seal pup's road to recovery on their website."

Anyone who has concerns about marine wildlife can call the rescue service on 01825 765546 or 07787433412.

Visit www.bdmlr.org.uk.