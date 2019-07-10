BROTHERS who lost their father to bowel cancer and now have a sibling with the stage four disease trekked 32 miles across a mountain range to support them.

Alfie and Freddy Hunter were joined by 13 friends in their trek across the Brecon Beacons on Saturday for their brother Jack, 29, who is fighting the disease, raising more than £15,000 for the charity which is supporting them.

Team - at the top and (left) Jack

Freddy, 28, and Alfie, 25, were joined by family friend Dan Holland, 34, who set up the group from Leigh.

They dubbed their team “Jack’s Juggernauts” and also trekked in memory of their dad, Paul Hunter, who died of bowel cancer in 2017.

Dan said: “It was very successful indeed, a well organised trek and we all set off as a group. It’s quite hard to be able to all stay together for the whole day so a lot of us finished at different times. Some were telling us that we’d be out there for 13 hours at least, but a lot of us did better.

“We’ve managed to raise more than £15,000 from the Just Giving page, and we’ve had a few stores and businesses around Southend helping us out with donation boxes.”

