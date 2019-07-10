MAJOR delays and cancellations have hit c2c trains this morning.

A broken down train at West Ham has resulted in five trains between Shoebury and London Fenchurch Street being cancelled, with many others being severely delayed.

c2c rail have stated the blocked line is causing trains to be delayed by up to 40 minutes, with commuters reporting crowded platforms across south Essex.

c2c rail has advised people to use Greater Anglia, London Underground and TfL rail services where possible.

At least five trains have been cancelled so far.