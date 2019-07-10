A WITNESS appeal has been made after a motorbike crash killed a beloved builder.

The Metropolitan Police are seeking witnesses and dash cam footage of the crash on the A127 near the Hall Lane Interchange at 9am on Wednesday July 3.

The crash involved a car and a motorbike, and resulted in the death of biker Colin Chapman, 50.

Mr Chapman, a former Canvey resident and owner of CL Chapman Building Services on the island, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, and sadly died as a result of his injuries on Saturday.

The driver of the car, a 39-year-old woman, stopped at the scene and was not arrested.

A post-mortem will be scheduled in due course.

Det Con Darren Case, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) at the Metropolitan Police, said: "We continue to work to piece together the events leading up to this fatal collision.

"I am particularly keen to hear from the occupants of two vehicles who were travelling behind Mr Chapman’s motorcycle and would have witnessed the collision – these vehicles are described as a white van and a black car.

"Please get in contact as soon as possible."

Mr Chapman was known nationally for his relationship with sex worker and social influencer Charlotte Rose.

Ms Rose paid tribute to her partner, saying he "showed her what true love is".

Any witnesses to the collision or drivers that may have captured the collision on dash cam footage should call the SCIU at Chadwell Heath on 020 8597 4874.

Alternatively, call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 2012/3July.