LONDON Fenchurch Street has been named as the UK's most punctual train station.

According to research published by Novotel, Fenchurch Street takes the top spot with 86 per cent of its trains being on time in the last six months.

Moorgate came in second place, with 82 per cent of its trains on time, followed by Marylebone and Stansted Airport, with 81 per cent.

London Paddington was named as the UK’s best train station, earning a score of 79.89 thanks to a wide range of facilities, a good selection of shopping and food outlets and above average punctuality. Fenchurch Street came in second in that category, with a score of 79.40, followed by Liverpool Street with 78.54.

The only Essex station, aside from Stansted, mentioned in the research is Chelmsford, which came in 32nd with a score of 57.44.