THE heartbroken mum of murdered Danielle Jones has welcomed the news murderers who refuse to reveal where they put their victim’s body will be denied parole.

Linda Jones, 59, has been among those campaigning for the law - Helen’s Law - and is now hopeful it will be in place before her daughter’s killer is up for parole.

Danielle was last seen leaving her East Tilbury home 18 years ago. The 15-year-old’s uncle Stuart Campbell was convicted of her murder and remains in prison, but could now be released on parole within two years.

Helen’s Law was named after insurance clerk Helen McCourt, who vanished on her way home from work in 1988. It will make it a legal requirement for the Parole Board to take into account a killer’s failure to disclose the location of their victim’s remains when considering them for release.

It comes after Miss McCourt’s mother, Marie, campaigned relentlessly to keep her killer - pub landlord Ian Simms - behind bars.

Stephen Metcalfe, MP for South Basildon and East Thurrock, who has also been campaigning on Linda’s behalf, said: “I welcome this commitment from Government to introduce Helen’s Law.

“It is only right and just that when a murderer fails to disclose the location of the remains of their victim that they forfeit the right to parole.

“This is a small, but important victory for my constituent Linda Jones and for all other similar despicable cases. I hope that this helps in some way to alleviate the unimaginable suffering these families go through every time their beloved one’s killers become eligible for parole.”

Linda Jones added: “I am delighted and would like to thank Stephen for all the fight he gave to this on our behalf.”

MPs voted in favour of the law in 2016 but it had yet to receive Government backing - until Justice Secretary David Gauke formally announced the move on Saturday.

Parole Board guidance already states offenders who withhold information may still pose a risk to the public and could therefore face longer in prison.

But Helen’s Law will for the first time make it a legal requirement to consider this withholding of information when making a decision on whether to release an offender, the MoJ said. It is hoped the legislation will be brought into force as soon as possible.