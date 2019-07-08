FOR the first time in 20 years more than 90 per cent of trains travelling on a route through Colchester have run to time for four consecutive months for the first time in 20 years, figures show.

Greater Anglia has recorded a third month in a row where more than 93 per cent of trains were on time.

Since launching a joint Greater Anglia and Network Rail Every Second Counts performance campaign in December, average punctuality has been 90 per cent or higher for five months and in June it reached more than 93 per cent on average.

For the first time in 20 years punctuality on the Great Eastern Main Line, between Ipswich, Colchester, Harwich, Clacton and Southend to London, has been more than 94 per cent across March, April, May and June.

The routes with the most trains on time were London to Harwich at 98.5 per cent, Marks Tey to Sudbury at 98 per cent, and London to Colchester/Clacton/Walton at 95.5 per cent.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We know the number one thing customers want from us is that their train runs on time, so I am very pleased we’re doing that for the vast majority of our customers.

“We can’t get complacent – we want to make sure our trains are consistently on time and we’ll continue to monitor and review our performance second by second to see what we can do better.

“Unfortunately there will always be factors beyond our control which cause delays.”

Meliha Duymaz, route managing director at Network Rail Anglia, said: “We recognise, despite this improving performance, when there is disruption we need to work hard to get trains running again as quickly as possible and acknowledge we need to improve the accuracy and speed of information. It’s great to see improving performance, but we need to continue to work to seek better ways to improve.”