NHS bosses have launched a survey to get people's views on psychological therapies for mental health problems.

The aim North East Essex CCG's survey is to improve access to psychological therapies services.

The services include talking therapy treatments for adults with anxiety and depression.

A spokesman for the group said: "We are looking to reprocure the health in mind improving access to psychological therapies service for north east Essex – both Colchester and Tendring."

The current contract will end in March 2020.

The survey can be completed by visiting surveymonkey.co.uk/r/39XJ5KM.

Paper copies can be requested by calling 01206 2918653 or emailing neeccg.comms@nhs.net.

The deadline for comments to be received is 5pm on July 17.