LAKESIDE Shopping Centre owners have announced they will build 1,000 new homes right on its doorstep.

Intu today unveiled its vision to create a new development to the south end of the centre, which will consist of more than 1,000 modern homes to rent, catering for individuals, couples and families around 30 minutes from Fenchurch Street train station.

Early designs for the development also include public and private open spaces, dedicated lifestyle facilities, lakeside views, and a range of attractive landscaping and design features integrated with the existing centre.

Martin Breeden, development director at intu, said: "This new community will be the next phase of major development of our flagship locations and is something we announced in our annual results earlier this year.

"Our aim is to create something very special, that will sit alongside an established and thriving destination where we have already invested £72m in a fantastic new leisure development.

"Our long-term vision is to create a vibrant new community right on the doorstep of one of the UK’s best retail and leisure destinations."

He added: “What we are sharing is an early view of an exciting opportunity for individuals, friends, couples and families to rent modern homes that suit their lives and lifestyles, including excellent connectivity to public transport. For us, it’s a vision to build a place for people to live, play, shop and work."

Plans will be on display at an initial public consultation, which will take place at the central atrium on level one at intu Lakeside on Friday between midday and 7pm, where members of the team will be on-hand to discuss early designs and listen to people’s initial feedback.

Development proposals and full public consultation is set to follow in the coming months.