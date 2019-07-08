TRIBUTES have been paid to a builder and author who has died after a horrendous motorbike crash.

Colin Chapman, known nationally for his relationship with sex worker and social influencer Charlotte Rose, died on Saturday after suffering severe injuries.

The Canvey businessman, who shares five children with Ms Rose, was involved in a crash on the A127 on Wednesday.

He suffered a crushed pelvis, a broken wrist, broken ribs, cracked chest bone and bleed on the brain.

Mr Chapman, owner of CL Chapman Building Services based on Canvey, was taken to intensive care but on Sunday his partner shared the news that he had sadly died.

Ms Rose stated that his heart was struggling to cope with the trauma and his blood pressure had kept dropping.

Paying tribute to her partner, she said: “I’m absolutely heartbroken, I’m not coping well today.

“The love of my life has left me. We had so many plans for our future together to the point I’m so lost.

“I feel like I can’t breathe, my heart hurts so much and my eyes are stinging, I’m stuck in a hole that feels like it’s swallowing me.

“Colin was my everything, he showed me what true love is, I love him so much! I don’t know how I’m going live my life without him.”

WITH SAD REGRETS: this Monday shows with @alessa_savage CANCELLED

I’m so sorry but @ColinLChapman past away around 9pm last night. His heart couldn’t cope with the trauma happening to his body. Please send your respects to @_Charlie_rose and the family at this tragic time pic.twitter.com/AGFOsYuyoc — Rose Talks Sex 🔞 (@rosetalkssex) July 7, 2019

Friend Mark Hassell, from Pitsea, set up a GoFundMe page last week to help with Colin’s rehabilitation, which has raised nearly £4,000.

However, following his death, Mr Hassell said the funds will be used to help the family with funeral costs.

Mr Chapman and Ms Rose received national attention after claiming they were conned into appearing on the Jeremy Kyle show.

Charlotte has previously stood as an MP for Clacton and her daughter spoke to the national media last month about growing up with a sex worker.

Mr Hassell, in his online fundraiser, said: “My best friend Colin sadly lost his battle late last night [Saturday] after the medical team worked tirelessly to try and save him.

“From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank everyone who has donated, showed massive love and support.

“I want to continue this campaign to raise the initial target, so I can help Charlotte and his family towards laying my best friend to rest and with any financial support at this extremely sad time.

“I truly hope everyone that has supported so far are happy for me to continue this and give something back to a man that has given so much for others.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/help-someonewho-has-always-helped-others.