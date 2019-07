Officers are seeking to reunite this stolen red Carrera Zelos with its owner after it was recovered.

They believe it may have been stolen on or around June 26.

Anyone with information about the owner of this bike is asked to call PC Robert Bowden at Colchester Police Station on 101 and quote the reference 42/MZ/16927/19.

The owner will be expected to provide documents of ownership, be able to describe significant markings on the bike and any serial numbers.