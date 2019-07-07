POLICE arrest 21 people in connection with drug dealing, drug driving and weapon carrying across Chelmsford and Maldon.

The arrests were made as part of the fourth instalment of Operation Overwatch which ran between June 25 and June 30.

The operation aims to target the movement of gangs in Chelmsford, taking out drug supplies and vehicles which can be used to expand the reach of criminals in the area.

Chief Inspector Gerry Parker, District Commander for Chelmsford and Maldon, said: “During a really challenging week for the district, my officers stepped up to the plate and reconfirmed their commitment to tackling drugs and organised crime in Chelmsford and Maldon.

“Through targeting vehicles of interest, patrolling known drug dealing hotspots and using intelligence to trace people who we believe are involved in gangs and organised crime, we’ve been able to start a number of valuable investigations and put a stop to the actions of people we believe are key players in the district.

A 32-year-old woman and 30-year-old man from Chelmsford were arrested in suspicion of drugs offences on June 25 following the stop of a Ford KA in Hillary Close.

Both were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon, with the man additionally being arrested for common assault and coercive and controlling behaviour.

They have been released on bail until July, 22.

A 43-year-old man from Chelmsford was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs on Hillary Close the same afternoon.

He has since been released under investigation.

A 20-year-old from Pilgrims Hatch was arrested on suspicion of drug driving on Partridge Avenue just after 7.35pm. He has been released under investigation.

Later that evening, officers stopped a car in Beehive Lane and arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of drug driving.

The teenager has been released pending further enquiries.

On June 26, officers stopped a 21-year-old man of no fixed address on Baddow Road.

Following a search, he was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis, two offences of criminal damage and two offences of assault.

He has been bailed until July 19.

A 34-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested in a car park on Baddow Road for theft of a pedal cycle.

Further enquiries showed that he had failed to attend court twice, so he was immediately detained for court.

The following day, officers arrested a wanted 27-year-old on the High Street and he was recalled to prison.

An 18-year-old from Chelmsford was arrested in a car park on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs on the evening of June 28. He was has since been released on bail until July 23.

A 23-year-old man from Chelmsford was arrested near Tesco on Springfield Road that night on suspicion of drink driving, threats to kill and a public order offence. He has been released under investigation.

Officers in Maldon arrested a local 22-year-old man in Station Yard on suspicion of three drugs offences – possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, drug driving and possession of Class A drugs.

The man has been released under investigation as our enquiries continue.

A 20-year-old man from Hatfield Peverel, stopped on Maskells Way in Chelmsford, and initially arrested on suspicion of drug driving, will face no further action.

A car was stopped in Galleywood on the final night of Overwatch and a 23-year-old man from Chelmsford was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis, drug driving, and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He will face no further action for possession with intent to supply cannabis, and was given a cannabis warning for possession. He has been released under investigation for the allegation of drug driving.

The Roads Policing Unit were also deployed to assist with Operation Overwatch and, on June 28, set up an operation in Chelmer Village Way and made six arrests.

A 27-year-old man from Steeple and three men from Chelmsford, aged 19, 33 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of drug driving that morning.

A 27-year-old man from Kelvedon Hatch was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, taking a vehicle without consent, driving without insurance and driving without a license.

A 29-year-old man from Dunmow was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, harassment, driving without insurance and possession of cannabis.

All have since been released under investigation.