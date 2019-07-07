LOVE it or hate it, Marmite is bringing a popular product back to the shelves.

From tomorrow the special gold and black jars of Marmite XO will return to supermarkets - ten years on from its first limited edition release.

The jars, which contain a secret formula which has been matured for 28 days, will be exclusive to Tesco stores.

The “maturing” period of the spread is four times longer than that of the classic version.

Marmite says this results in a more “intense, full-bodied taste”.

The 250g jars will retail in Tesco stores for £3.99.

Camilla Williamson, brand manager at Marmite, said: “The British public have been pleading for the return of Marmite XO for some time.

“We’re delighted to team up with Tesco to give them exactly what they want.

“We couldn’t wait to spread the love by ensuring everyone has a chance to sample the deliciously coveted taste of the nation’s favourite savoury spread.”