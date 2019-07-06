Essex County Council is looking for Government grant funding available to alleviate pinch points in its aim to improve the Army and Navy junction.

The junction has already benefited from two pinchpoint fund schemes.

The Army and Navy Parkway widening, costing £1.5million, provided an additional lane along Parkway westbound, between the Army and Navy roundabout and the Odeon roundabout.

An extended left turn slip lane from Parkway to Chelmer Road provided more stacking capacity on the approach to the roundabout.

A representative from the DfT attended the latest taskforce meeting at County Hall last week, with a message that they recognised the strategic importance of the junction and the need to improve its capacity and capability to support the productivity of Chelmsford’s businesses.

However Chelmsford City Council leader Stephen Robinson reiterated his message that Chelmsford needs an integrated transport solution – including ways to reduce the total traffic coming into Chelmsford.

Cllr Robinson said: “I am delighted that the Government has acknowledged the importance of the Army and Navy junction and the need for action.

"But it is important to recognise that this junction is only part of the problem, and solutions need to cover the whole transport network around Chelmsford.”

Cllr Kevin Bentley, Essex County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, said: “The feedback received from the workshop attendees is invaluable to the progress of the scheme, utilising the knowledge of everyday users to develop options for a solution at the Army and Navy Roundabout.

"This is an opportunity for representative groups and the council to work together to shape and influence the next chapter of the Army and Navy Roundabout.”

Vicky Ford, MP for Chelmsford, said: “The case for funding a long term solution to the Army and Navy Junction is gaining real momentum, and I am grateful to the DfT for attending the latest taskforce meeting and sharing their perspective, as well as hearing from us on how we are building a consensus across residents, businesses and local government on improving the junction for benefit of all.”