Police have shared a warning after two teenage girls were found unresponsive in a wooded area.

The girls were part of a group of four teenagers who had been drinking alcohol in a remote part of Hadleigh this evening (July 6).

Police and paramedics were called by concerned members of the public who had spotted the girls, prompting the police to share a warning to others.

The awareness message was shared on the Castle Point and Rochford policing page.

A spokesman for the team said: "We received a phone call this evening from concerned members of the public in relation to a group of young females who were reportedly intoxicated in the Hadleigh area.

"On police arrival four young females between 14 and 15 year's old were found in a remote wooded area and were extremely intoxicated.

"Two of the females were non-responsive and incoherent and were checked over by paramedics who were also in attendance.

"All parents were contacted and extremely supportive of police and ambulance actions.

"This post is to raise awareness in order for parents to speak with their children about the dangers of underage drinking.

"Please be mindful that your children may be buying it themselves from off licences/supermarkets or even taking it from their homes.

"If you know of a licensed premises selling to underage youths then please report this to police and we will investigate further.

"Please see the attached picture of alcohol that was seized by police on scene."