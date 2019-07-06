Firefighters were called to a fire in a three storey semi detatched house in Chelmsford last night (Friday 5 July).

One crew from Great Baddow, two from Chelmsford and one crew from Orsett rushed to the scene in Baddow Road, Chelmsford, shortly after 10pm.

When fire crews arrived they reported that the top floor of the property was fully on fire and flames could be seen coming out of the top windows.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and quickly tackled the fire.

The fire was extinguished by 10:45pm.

The whole top floor of the property has been destroyed by the fire.

An investigation will be carried out to find the cause of the fire.