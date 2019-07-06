THIS is the shocking moment a thug is Tasered after he had just slashed a man in the face with a razor.

Ryan Tudor, 26, launched a frenzied and unprovoked attack on the teenager outside a block of flats in London Road, Southend, before attempting to flee the scene.

Ordered - Ryan Tudor disobeyed the officers' orders

Members of the public chased Tudor, of Kilworth Avenue, and called the police who approached Tudor in Ashburnham Road.

One man who helped chase Tudor down on September 24 last year, began filming the incident as police cornered him.

In the footage, Tudor can be seen being warned to stop moving by police.

Tudor can then be seen to thrown an object over a fence prompting the police officer to discharge his Taser at Tudor, who swiftly falls to the floor.

He is then detained and handcuffed while a large group of young men shout abuse and threats at him.

Essex Police then put a dispersal order in place in a bid to prevent further disorder and disperse any groups who were behaving antisocially.

Tudor was charged with robbery, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

The charges were in relation to this incident and a robbery five days prior during which he slashed a man before taking £20 and his bank card from him in Sutton Road.

He initially denied the charges and was part-way through a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court before changing his plea on Thursday last week.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “A man has pleaded guilty of robbery and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm following a trial at Basildon Crown Court.

“Ryan Tudor, 27, of Kilworth Avenue in Southend, will be sentenced on Monday 8 July.

“Tudor was detained by officers in Ashburnham Road on Monday, 24 September, 2018, after a man had been stabbed in Southend High Street.

“Officers, including one armed with a Taser, approached Tudor knowing that he was in possession of a knife. The Taser was discharged after Tudor began fiddling with his waistband, and he then threw the weapon onto a nearby roof.

“He was detained and taken to hospital for treatment, where he remained in our custody.”

n Go to www.echo-news.co.uk to view the footage given to the Echo.