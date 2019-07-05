CAMPAIGNERS fighting to save their libraries from being axed will be marching again on County Hall.

Protesters against plans to close up to 60 per cent of Essex’s libraries will assemble outside County Hall on the day of Essex County Council’s crucial cabinet meeting on July 23.

They believe a final decision on the future of the under-threat libraries will be made during the meeting.

The campaigners will meet outside Saracen’s Head, in Chelmsford High Street, at 9am before taking their protest to the steps of power.

The council’s proposals have been condemned as “cultural vandalism” by Save Our Libraries Essex.

The campaign group is also calling for a change of venue for the crunch meeting, after dozens of residents turned up for a special Essex County Council meeting on libraries earlier this year.

An email to David Finch, the council’s leader, and John Jowers, the council’s chairman, from campaigner Andy Abbott said: “We are sure you will appreciate this meeting will generate a great deal of interest and many people will wish to attend.

“So do you believe the committee room scheduled for this meeting is really appropriate?

“We will clearly end up with a situation where large numbers of people will be prevented from attending for the simple reason of capacity.

“This, of course, happened at the special full meeting of the council on libraries, when far more people were turned away than gained admittance.

“Then the speaker system set up in the atrium for those outside simply was not fit for purpose.”

“We must then ask you to ensure there is a venue which will allow for more than a dozen or so people - for an area of nearly 1.5 million - to attend.

“Meeting this request is essential for democratic accountability and democratic transparency.

“Without accountability and transparency the very principles of democracy are threatened.”

An Essex County Council council spokesman said: “We are aware of the significant interest in our future libraries strategy and have therefore taken the decision to hold this month’s cabinet meeting in our council chamber. “

The room can hold up to 100 people.