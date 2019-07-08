A SURVEY design expert has claimed Essex County Council’s library survey has “leading” and “complex” questions.

The report is by Dr Tarek Al Baghal, a survey methodologist at Essex University.

The results of the consultation into the future of libraries in Essex, which ran from November to February, are expected to be published soon. Yet these findings are already in question.The report suggests the use of “leading questions”, “complex questions with difficult wording” and “a number of other design issues”.

A spokesperson for Essex County Council, said: “We are completely confident the feedback we received was gathered using a sound methodology and every reasonable effort was made to ensure we captured the views of all Essex residents.

“We have been analysing this feedback and an update is expected at our full council meeting tomorrow.

“The questions were shaped by our library and research and citizen insight teams fully informed by their professional expertise.”