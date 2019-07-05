A PUB in Brentwood High Street is to have its licence suspension lifted and is now trading as normal.

The Swan, which is run by Greene King, had its licence suspended temporarily on Friday June 21 after concerns were raised about alleged drug activity on the premises.

The original request for the closure was to allow time for the police licensing team to work with Greene King and the team at The Swan to put new measures in place to deter and detect drugs misuse on the premises.

In agreement with Essex Police, Greene King was able to go back before the licensing committee on Tuesday at 4pm and ask them to lift the suspension. Following the hearing, the suspension was lifted on Thursday.

Chief Inspector Lewis Basford, District Commander for Brentwood and Epping, said: "We are really pleased at how receptive the Greene King has been and its commitment to safeguarding its patrons.

"They have worked with us to implement key changes, including the introduction of a Clubscan ID system and a full upgrade of the CCTV coverage throughout the pub.

"We were happy to support their request for the suspension to be withdrawn, as they have made great effort to put these new measures in place."

Greene King Operations Manager Alan Trapp said: "We aim for our pubs to be safe and welcoming environments for all and have a zero tolerance approach to drugs on the premises.

"As soon as we were made aware of Essex police’s enquiry in the wider Brentwood area we worked with them to support the investigation.

"We have followed up on their recommendations for The Swan, including refreshing the pub team’s training to ensure they are all aware of tell-tale signs of drugs on the premises.

"We are pleased to have a positive and ongoing relationship with Essex Police and are grateful to have their support for our reopening following this brief closure."