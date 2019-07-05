A POP up bowling alley visited schools to spread the word about a new shopping centre development.
The event by Lakeside Shopping Centre visited schools including Warren Primary School in Grays to talk about the centre's new development The Quay.
Howard Oldstein, regional centre director at Lakeside, said: “The children were so enthusiastic about the new leisure development which shows us that we are providing the right experiences for local community.”
