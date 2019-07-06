Online retail giant Amazon has announced more than 50 new managerial jobs will be created in Tilbury and Basildon.

Experts in IT, safety and engineering will be able to apply for the jobs soon.

A total of 2,000 new jobs will be created across the UK this year, taking the total permanent UK workforce of Amazon to more than 29,500.

Stefano Perego, Amazon’s vice president of UK customer fulfilment, said: “We are delighted to be recruiting for specialist managerial roles in our operations network in Essex, with competitive wages and comprehensive benefits from the very first day.”

He added: “These are highly-skilled roles working on exciting and innovative new technologies that benefit Amazon’s customers around the world.

“We’re proud to employ thousands of people in the Essex to ensure we continue delivering a fantastic level of service for our customers.”