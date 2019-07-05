Two cousins have been charged in connection with home burglaries in Wickford, Stondon Massey and Ingatestone.

Liam Davis, 30, and Paul Davis, 27, were arrested on Wednesday July 3.

Paul Davis has been charged with three burglaries between Monday May 6 and Wednesday May 8 in Nine Ashes Road, Stondon Massey; Old London Road, Wickford; and Mountnessing Road, Ingatestone.

Liam Davis has been charged with two counts of burglary in Mountnessing Road, Ingatestone, and Nine Ashes Road, Stondon Massey.

The pair, both of Saladin Drive in Purfleet, are due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court today.