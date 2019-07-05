Colchester United have sold talismanic forward Sammie Szmodics and his energy, enthusiasm, goals and assists will be irreplaceable.

But could his departure open the door for the likes of Courtney Senior or Ben Stevenson to come to the fore.

With the additional departures of Frankie Kent, Rene Gilmartin, Mika Mandron and Brennan Dickenson, the U's have rebuilding job on their hands.

The signings of Michael Fernandes, Luke Gambin, Omar Sowunmi, Jevani Brown and Paris Cowan-Hall will give fans hope this could be their year.

Jon Waldron discusses how a new-look U's are shaping up for the 2019/20 season.

It is a similar scenario up the A12. Ipswich Town,'s squad will have a very different feel after their relegation to League One.

But Matt Plummer is particularly excited by the capture of James Norwood.

