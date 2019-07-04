TWO people have been arrested after gunshots were heard in Chelmsford.

Essex Police were called by people who reported hearing what were described as gunshots in Murchison Close shortly before 12.45am this morning.

A spokesman said: "We attended and found a window at a property had been damaged.

"A 22-year-old woman from London and a 20-year-old man of no fixed address were arrested on the A120 in Braintree this afternoon in connection with the incident."

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour, or has CCTV or dash cam footage, should call Chelmsford Police Station on 101, quoting incident 23 of 4 July, or Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.