It is thought there are around 250,000 cases of sepsis in the UK every year.

The Sepsis Trust believes this leads to more than 50,000 deaths.

Would you know which symptoms to look out for and when you need to get help?

The Sepsis Trust has information on how to spot if someone has sepsis.

What is sepsis?

Sepsis (also known as blood poisoning) is the immune system’s overreaction to an infection or injury.

Normally our immune system fights infection – but sometimes, for reasons we don’t yet understand, it attacks our body’s own organs and tissues.

If not treated immediately, sepsis can result in organ failure and death. Yet with early diagnosis, it can be treated with antibiotics.

Symptoms

Sepsis can initially look like flu, gastroenteritis or a chest infection. There is no one sign, and symptoms present differently between adults and children.

How to spot sepsis in adults

Seek medical help urgently if you (or another adult) develop any of these signs:

Slurred speech or confusion

Extreme shivering or muscle pain

Passing no urine (in a day)

Severe breathlessness

It feels like you’re going to die

Skin mottled or discoloured

How to spot sepsis in children

If your child is unwell with either a fever or very low temperature (or has had a fever in the last 24 hours), call 999 and just ask: could it be sepsis?

A child may have sepsis if he or she:

Is breathing very fast

Has a ‘fit’ or convulsion

Looks mottled, bluish, or pale

Has a rash that does not fade when you press it

Is very lethargic or difficult to wake

Feels abnormally cold to touch

A child under 5 may have sepsis if he or she:

Is not feeding

Is vomiting repeatedly

Has not passed urine for 12 hours

