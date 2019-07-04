A man suffered facial and arm injuries during an attack.

The man in his 40s was punched and knocked to the ground in North Avenue at around 1.10am on Thursday 4 July.

He was then also kicked in the head and had his phone and bank cards stolen.

He sustained injuries to his face and arm.

His attacker has been described as being in his early 20s and wearing a hooded top.

Police are appealing with witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who saw or heard anything, or has CCTV or dash cam footage, or any other information is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/104907/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.