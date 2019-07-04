New flights from Southend to the Lake District have been launched with the opening of a new airport.

Carlisle Lake District Airport has opened giving a new gateway to the Lake District.

The inaugural service to Dublin Airport took off following a blessing from The Archdeacon of Carlisle, The Venerable Lee Townend.

The Stobart Group owned and operated airport has teamed-up with Loganair to offer air links to and from Dublin, London Southend Airport and Belfast City Airport, opening Cumbria and the Lake District region to the South East of England, Northern Ireland and The Republic of Ireland.

The airport, which once served as an RAF airfield, was transformed thanks to a new and modern terminal, its own Borderlands Café and new runways and taxiways.

Flights to Belfast City starting from £39.99 and to Dublin and London Southend from £44.99 – including 20kg of baggage allowance.