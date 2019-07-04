A special service of remembrance for parents and families who have lost a baby or child is being held in the city.

It will take place in Chelmsford Crematorium’s South Chapel on Saturday July 6 at 11am.

Doors will be open from 10am.

The service will be led by Reverend Michael Child and the names of loved ones will be read out during an act of remembrance.

Refreshments will be available after the service has taken place.

A collection will be taken in aid of Broomfield Baby Bereavement and the Lighthouse Family Trust.

Anyone who would like the name of a baby or child read out during the service, should contact the Bereavement Services team on 01245 605630 or email crematorium@chelmsford.gov.uk.