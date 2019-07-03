GRAFFITI that has been sprayed across Chelmsford with the blessing of the council advertising one of the most famous plays based around gang warfare has upset businesses and stallholders.

One Chelmsford councillor has even lodged a complaint on the Chelmsford City Council website over the appearance of the so-called ‘R4J’ graffiti symbols across the city, that are promoting the new Romeo and Juliet production at the Civic Theatre.

The so-called guerrilla marketing ploy promoting Shakespeare’s most memorable star-crossed lovers may have increased interest, but it has upset town centre business owners, who believe it just sets a precedent for malicious vandals who could see the markings as a excuse to use permanent spray rather than washable chalk.

Apparently the advertising ploy left some Chelmsfordians baffled – some even a card found in Central Park, next to two bunches of flowers and the unusual red graffiti with the words “All this hate. All this death. How did it come to this?” were left as a tribute for someone who had recently died.

The council is now offering members of the public a chance to win free theatre tickets if they can identify their locations.

But it has also confused Cllr Mike Steel who said: “I have received a number of complaints about the graffiti, people are concerned that it sets a precedent and the next people coming along won’t do it with chalk, they’ll do it with permanent marker.

“I have registered a complaint with the Chelmsford City Council graffiti website – I had not realised it had been condoned by the council.”

Cllr Neil Gulliver said: “I have had a number of complaints from stall holders and businesses in the city centre about graffiti on highways particularly around the Chelmsford sign.

“It’s something that personally I don’t have a problem with because when you’re promoting the arts you have to use interesting ways to try to reach people.

“But the market stall holders say if they were to put graffiti in front of their stalls people would probably take offence to it.”

Cllr Marie Goldman, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Connected Chelmsford, said “With regard to the R4J graffiti that been placed it is an unusual way of advertising, something the theatres are doing.

“I personally think that if we want to attract new audiences and engage with other members of the public and get them to see the things the theatres are performing we do sometimes need to do things differently.

“It is having a positive effect.”