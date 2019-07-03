A brand-new fried chicken restaurant will open in intu Lakeside later this month.

Chiktopia has announced that they will open its first site at the heart of the multi-million-pound extension at the Thurrock shopping centre on July 19.

The new fast food restaurant is open Monday to Sunday from breakfast until late. They also offer kiosk and app ordering.

Chiktopia is led by Alastair Gordon, formerly of Ole & Steen, and advised by a group of senior industry figures.

Mr Gordon said: "We're so excited that Chiktopia will be opening soon. A huge amount of work has gone in over the last few months, all focused on giving British consumers the best possible chicken experience imaginable.

"Intu Lakeside, with its mix of couples and families and driven by both state-of-the-art leisure experiences and a well-established retail destination, is the perfect platform on which to demonstrate the broad appeal of our brand and our philosophy of fast food to feel good about."