Kids in Chelmsford have the opportunity to let their imagination run wild in a new design competition.

Benchmarx Kitchens are looking for a new youth recruit from Chelmsford to help them create the company’s first kid-inspired, dream kitchen.

As well as being paid in £500 worth of family days out, the chosen designer will also see their kitchen creation brought to life for them and their friends to enjoy.

Shortlisted ‘Kid-chen Designer’ candidates will have the chance to explain the thinking behind their design before the successful kitchen is chosen by Benchmarx Kitchens’ team of expert judges to be recreated life-size.

As the ‘Kid-chen Designer’ in charge of the project, the successful entrant will then play a key role in selecting the materials from their Benchmarx Kitchens branch, to help create the finished article.

You need to be aged between four and eleven to enter.

The business has branches in Chelmsford, Brentwood and Basildon.

Matt Aitken, from Benchmarx Kitchens, said: “The kitchen continues to secure its position as the heart of the home, often because it provides an ideal backdrop to come together as a family, be it over a spot of messy baking, creating a culinary masterpiece, doing a spot of homework or even just catching up on the day.

“Good design is the backbone to making this work and what better way to encourage children into the kitchen than by asking them what they would like to see there.

“It may be as simple as a stool that makes it easier to reach the mixing bowl or bold colours that cannot help but set your day off to a good start.

"Or, it could be more elaborate in the shape of treat dispensers built into the cupboard fronts or a slide at the end of the kitchen table, the choice is theirs.

“Bringing children into the kitchen can have much wider benefits too.

"Creating an appreciation and awareness of ingredients and how to put them together from can help cut down on picky eating, whilst stretching the imagination, boosting language and communication skills, and even increasing confidence and independence.”

To apply to be a ‘Kid-chen Designer’, visit www.benchmarxkitchens.co.uk/kid-chen