STAFF at a McDonald’s restaurant are to wear body cameras in a bid to help crackdown on crime.

Workers at the outlet, in Pier Avenue, Clacton, will wear the devices to monitor behaviour.

The move comes after visiting French students were racially abused outside the restaurant last year and a number of teenagers were arrested in relation to alleged offences ranging from possession of an offensive weapon to assaulting police officers, close to the eaterie.

A thug also terrified customers by shouting racist abuse, revealing his swastika tattoo and assaulting a member of staff at the McDonald’s outlet in Weeley in September last year.

Craig Newnes, who owns the franchise, said customers who are abusive or threatening to staff could be banned from his McDonald’s restaurants in Clacton and Weeley.

“We work closely with the police over the summer in all matters concerning anti-social behaviour,” he said.

“We will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour in McDonald’s in Clacton.

“Any customers who are abusive or threaten staff or fellow customers will be asked to leave and pending severity can be banned from the restaurant and police called.

“Our priority is to be a good neighbour and we continually strive to create a friendly, welcoming environment for our people and our customers.”

Mr Newnes added: “Clacton is a great town with lots of visitors coming to enjoy its facilities and we are all hoping for a great summer ahead.”

Mr Newnes is part of the Clacton Town Partnership community initiative, working with other business owners and police to tackle issues.

The restaurant also hosts Coffee with a Copper sessions, where residents can raise issues with PCSOs.

The move comes following the launch of a summer crackdown on trouble in Clacton which will include high visibility patrols throughout July and August.

Tendring Council and Essex Police have each committed £10,000 towards the operation, which aims to deal with the “natural increase” in crime during the busy tourist season.

A similar operation last year lead to a 29 per cent drop in anti-social behaviour incidents.

Insp Darren Deex, who leads the Tendring Community Policing Team, said: “As the population in Clacton increases due to tourism it is only natural the crime rate should rise, and this is about responding to that.”

“I am confident we can keep people safe over the summer, just as we do year-round.”