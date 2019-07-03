Airport passengers planning a summer getaway with EasyJet have be warned of check-in chaos after baggage handlers voted unanimously to strike.

Travellers planning on flying from Stansted Airport may experience delays and cancellations to their flights with the budget airline if a deal between the union and company is not agreed.

Passenger service agents employed by Stobart Aviation Services Limited on the EasyJet contract at Stansted Airport have voted by 100 per cent to take strike action, with an 88.4% turnout.

The baggage handler's union, Unite, which represents 43 passenger service agents employed by Stobart Aviation Services Ltd, are in dispute with the company over pay and union recognition.

Workers are angry over the company’s refusal to pay wages in line with other airlines at Stansted; its refusal to recognise Unite as a trade union; and a breakdown in industrial relations.

The two sides will meet tomorrow to discuss the issues.

Unite regional officer Mark Barter said: “This emphatic vote in favour of strike action should leave Stobart Aviation Services in no doubt of the depth of anger felt by our members.

“Our members work unpaid overtime, experience staffing issues and lack basics, such as drinking water during their long shifts, while being paid up to 20 per cent less for doing the same job as their counterparts in other companies at Stansted.

“This unacceptable situation has only been compounded by the attitude of bosses at Stobart Aviation Services who have refused to fully honour the trade union recognition agreement that carried over when our members transferred over from Menzies about a year ago.

“We hope that Stobart Aviation Services will do the right thing and avoid the possibility of strike action by engaging meaningfully with Unite to reach a deal on pay and trade union recognition."

Stobart, which owns Southend Airport, has been contacted and asked whether the move will have any impact at that airport.