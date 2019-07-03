THERE are delays of at least 75 minutes on the A12 this morning following a crash.

The four-car crash happened between junction 22 and 21 near Witham, covering several miles of the southbound carriageway.

One lane is closed and Essex Police has officers on scene to restore normal conditions as soon as possible.

Highways England said: "For traffic approaching the delays locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey. "If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, you may wish to change your strategic route, allow extra travel time."

UPDATE 8.43AM: The lane has been re-opened.