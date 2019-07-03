The cost of developing the new Riverside Leisure centre is set to rise yet again to “make good” the building once demolition work has been completed.

After 20 months in the making, Chelmsford’s new Riverside Leisure Centre finally opened to the public on June 10 offering visitors two pools, a gym, sports hall, spin studio, ice rink, café and much more.

It has faced criticsm over the amount it has cost, after a series of readjustments for cladding, sewer relocation and asbestos removal, as well as spending associated with improving the public realm areas.

It had been unclear whether the final bill – that had been initially forecast to cost Chelmsford taxpayers £25million – would be even greater than the £40m it has cost at the last count.

But now it has been revealed that the bill is to climb further to finalise work on the exterior once the old section of the leisure centre is demolished to clear the way for potential housing.

Although the demolition work has been included in the cost and a contract signed for that work, no such contract nor cost estimates have been included to make good the scar left once the old section of the leisure centre, which is still attached to the new structure, is demolished.

Cllr Jude Deakin, cabinet member for leisure, said the council was unclear how much the final bill could be and the matter will be looked at by the scrutiny committee.

She said: “That is the difficulty that we have at the moment.

“We don’t actually know. We don’t believe it’s going to be as little as £100,000.

“It’s significantly more. We may well be talking six figures but at the moment it’s a case of sticking a figure in the sky and pick a number.

“It’s not in the contract, but why not?”

She added: “For the demolition itself, we have a contract with Kier. The demolition has been budgeted for.

“What we have the problem with is there is one building – the umbilical between the old and the new.

“When that goes, which is in the second phase of demolition, when that piece disappears there is nothing in the conract that is to repair and finish the back of the new building.

“And we have no idea how much that is going to cost.

“And that’s the reason why it is being referred to overview and scrutiny.”

The previous Tory administration had planned to help pay for the leisure centre through the sale of land in Moulsham Lodge.

But the new Lib Dem admiration has now removed John Shennan playing field, which had 200 homes allocated to it, from the local plan.

The council said its future capital expenditure and receipts would be dealt with in January when the budget is drawn up.