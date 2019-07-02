A disqualified driver who was caught behind the wheel while banned, gave false details, and then tried to make off from officers, has been jailed.

At around 11.45am on Friday 28 June officers carrying out a proactive roads policing operation in the Chelmer Road area of Chelmsford received a report of a white Citroen Dispatch doing a u-turn to try and avoid the check site.

An officer on a motorbike set off to follow the van before getting him to pull over in Maldon Road, Great Baddow.

The driver gave his name as Sydney Vincent but checks showed there wasn’t anyone of that name with the date of birth and address given registered with the DVLA.

When further questioned he kept changing his details and when our officer asked to take a drug wipe, he ran off only to be arrested a few minutes later.

He then admitted he was 44 year-old Stephen Vincent. Checks then showed he was currently banned from driving until October 2020.

Vincent, of Stoke Park Drive, Ipswich, was arrested and charged with driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He admitted the offences at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 29 June and was jailed for 20 weeks, banned from driving for 18 months, and ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge.

Investigating officer Sergeant Paul Hills said: “Stephen Vincent was not only knowingly driving while banned but he did everything he could to avoid being caught.

“The sentence handed out to Vincent shows just how serious the offences he’s committed are and sends a message that if you’re caught driving while banned there will be consequences.

“Incidents like this show just why proactive operations, like the one we were carrying out, are really important to keeping Essex’s roads safe.”