More than half of shoppers in Essex wouldn't walk a mile to buy something, a study had found.

Online shopping site Kerchingandwin.co.uk surveyed 3,000 Brits to find out a bit more about our shopping habits .

The survey found 51 per cent of people in Essex wouldn't walk a mile to buy something.

In addition 40 per cent of Essex residents said they would consider shopping a form of exercise - only slightly less than the 46 per cent average for the UK.

The survey also revealed that nearly one-fifth of us would be put off walking anywhere if it was raining and more than 2/5 say that online shopping has freed up more time for other things.

Craig Larkin of Kerchingandwin.co.uk, said: "It’s interesting to read that whilst many Brits consider shopping part of their exercise regime, many wouldn’t willingly walk for just 20 mins to get there.

"The growth of online shopping has freed up more time for Brits to do other activities, such as going to the gym."