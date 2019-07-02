ALARMED motorists alerted emergency services when they spotted a young woman who appeared to be vulnerable on a bridge overlooking the A12.

The woman was seen on the bridge close to junction 28 of the road at Colchester, around 5pm on Monday.

There were concerns the woman would jump onto the carriageway below.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We were called shortly before 5pm on Monday 1 July with concerns for the welfare of a woman on a bridge near to junction 28 of the A12.

"A temporary road block was put in place in both directions of the carriageway, whilst emergency services helped get the woman to safety.

"The woman was taken into care of medical professionals."