Highways England is starting work on a series of ground investigations along the route of the Lower Thames Crossing.

More than 700 individual investigations at sites in Kent, Essex and Thurrock will give engineers a clear picture of the type of soils, rock and groundwater along the entire 14.5-mile route of the proposed new road.

The information will be vital in designing and constructing the new road, which will include the longest road tunnel in the country as well as bridges, viaducts, embankments and cuttings.

Tim Jones, project director for the Lower Thames Crossing, said: “The new Lower Thames Crossing is a once in a generation road upgrade that will transform links between Kent, Thurrock and Essex. The complex programme of tests and surveys we’re embarking on here will enable us to better understand the ground conditions, and help us build it safely, in a way that protects the environment, while keeping costs down.

“This preliminary work will help us to give the clearest possible picture of what will be involved in building the new crossing when we apply for planning consent and help ensure our construction programme can get the new road open for 2027.

“Our priority right now is to carry out the ground investigations in a way that will have the smallest possible impact on the environment and nearby communities.”

Map showing where works will take place

The investigations will be carried out along the entire route, both north and south of the Thames as well as under the River Thames itself. Key areas of interest include: the protected wetland in Kent; under the river itself where the tunnel will be; and, the historical land development in the north.

The comprehensive and complex schedule of tests in more than 700 locations, which includes over 400 boreholes, some of which will be up to 100 metres deep, nine pump tests and around 85 trial pits and geophysical surveys.

The tests, which will be carried out both on land and in the Thames, will likely carry on until the end of the year.