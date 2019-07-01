MORE than 150 people were arrested on suspicion of drug driving last month during a summer campaign.

Essex Police ran their annual crackdown in June with 153 people detained on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

The latest figures mean there have been 955 arrests for the offence across the county in the first half of this year.

During the whole of 2018 there were 1,039 arrests.

Temporary Chief Insp Sharn Taylor, head of road policing, said: “We continue to see large numbers of people not only taking drugs which are illegal anyway, but then get into a car and risk their lives and those of others on our road.

“What these figures also show is that the public we serve can be confident that we will detect and arrest those flouting the law.

“We have more officers trained to use drug wipes and we regularly test drivers we stop on the side of the road when we’ve stopped them on suspicion of routine traffic offences or erratic driving.

“My officers will continue to carry out targeted and proactive work to take those who get behind the wheel after using drugs off our roads.

“I know our communities feel as strongly about this issue as we do and intelligence from the public can be crucial.

“If you have any information about a drink or drug driver I need you to call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“If get caught drink or drug driving you could lose your licence. You could lose your job as a result and that could have a huge impact on you and your family.

“Simply, don’t do it. Our message this summer is drive safe, drive sober.”

During June 119 people were also arrested on suspicion of drink driving and 36 for failing to provide a specimen meaning the total number of arrests stood at 308.