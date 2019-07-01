DETECTIVES have released mobile phone footage in appeal for information about a brawl in Brentwood.

Officers were called to Brentwood Centre, in Doddinghurst Road, on 20 October, 2018, following calls about fights during a boxing event.

The force says while no one was seriously injured, many individuals involved in the disturbance remain outstanding.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We continue to work closely with the site owner and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or recognises the people involved.

"If you have info, please call Loughton CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."