A school bus has burst into flames on the A127 near the Dick Turpin pub this morning.

Schoolchildren were seen fleeing from the vehicle moments before it burst into flames on the Southend-bound carriageway.

Firefighters are believed to be on scene now with thick smoke billowing across both sides of the roads.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Firefighters were called to a coach on fire on the A127 (southend bound) between the Nevendon and Fairglen junctions.

"Firefighters managed to quickly extinguish the fire by 9am. The Southend bound carriageway was temporarily closed so firefighters could safely deal with the fire.

"All passengers were safely escorted to a local pub by Police in order to arrange their onward travel."

Avoid A127.....looks like all the kids on board made it safely off pic.twitter.com/Pre7CCPiC0 — Jamie burton (@Jamieburton13) July 1, 2019

The coach was believed to be escorting pupils from Southend High School for Girls.

The school has tweeted: "We are aware that one of the Maymist coaches has experienced a problem on its journey this morning.

"We have been advised that the students are all safe and alternative arrangements are being made to bring them to school.

"We will update you as soon as they have arrived."

Motorists are warned to avoid the area and expect delays.

This is a breaking news story. We will bring you more information when it becomes available.