TOWIE bosses are in talks to sign up the original cast for a one-off special to mark ten years of the show.

The first series of the hit show aired in 2010 and featured the likes of Mark Wright, Lydia Bright and Amy Childs – and ITV execs are hoping to get them back for a reunion next year.

A TV insider said: “Towie’s ten years anniversary is coming up next year and bosses want to mark it in some way.

“It been a cultural phenomenon really and some of the original cast members have gone down in reality TV history.

“No one is entirely sure what they will do or if any of the cast mates will agree to come back but at the moment it’s a case of never say never!”

Last week Amy Childs hinted at a reunion for the ITV2 hit when she posed up with Mark Wright at popular Essex haunt – Sheesh.