POLICE have launched a murder investigation after a man died from life-threatening injuries sustained during a high street incident.

The 27-year-old man from Maldon sadly died from his injuries in Addenbrooks Hospital this afternoon (June 30) after the incident in Maldon high street the night before.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and they remain in custody for questioning.

The arrests follow reports that two men were assaulted in front of Iceland, at the junction of Market Hill, at around 8.50pm.

The second victim, a 26-year-old man from Maldon, was taken to hospital by land ambulance with a suspected broken jaw.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Daniel Stoten said: “Sadly, one of the victims has died as a result of his injuries and we are treating this as a murder investigation.

“The victim’s family have been with him at hospital and we are continuing to support them during this difficult time.

“Our investigation has been making progress and we have secured the arrest of three men.

“I continue to urge anyone who was in the vicinity of the High Street at around 8pm and 9pm - particularly close to the Iceland store – to get in contact us.

"If you drove along the High street, or up Market Hill between 8.30 and 9pm and have dash cam please make contact as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex Major Crime Team on 101 quoting crime references 42/102558/19 and 42/102562/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.