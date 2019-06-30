A woman had her handbag taken and was knocked to the floor by a gang.

Officers have arrested four teenagers in connection with the robbery in Chelmsford today.

Police received a call at around 4.15am today after a woman reported having her handbag pulled from her near to the Esso garage in Princes Road.

The woman was knocked to the floor and her clothing was ripped, she was not injured but was still very shaken by her ordeal.

Officers arrived and carried out a search of the area and we arrested three 17-year-old boys, from Basildon and Chelmsford, and a boy, aged 16 and from Chelmsford, on suspicion of robbery.

Police also successfully located the woman’s bag.

All four teenagers remain in custody for questioning.