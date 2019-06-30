A man is due to appear in court tomorrow, Monday 1 July, charged with attempted rape following an incident in Stock.

Jamie Sharpe, 43, of Langham Crescent, Billericay, has been remanded to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

It follows reports that a teenage girl was grabbed from behind and attacked in Stock Road at around 8.40pm on Friday, 28 June.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Daniel Stoten said: “I would like to speak to the driver of a light coloured Ford Transit van that was travelling along Stock Road in the general direction of Billericay.

“The driver of this van was flashing his lights to other vehicles to bring their attention to the incident. This van has been described as a plumbers or builders van.

“I also wish to here from anyone that was driving along Stock road between 8.20 and 9pm and has a dash cam fitted.”

Anyone with information is asked to call our Essex Major Crime Team on 101 quoting 42/101995/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.