FESTIVAL performers at this weekend's Glastonbury have been paying tribute to Prodigy star Keith Flint who was found dead at his Essex home in March.

Rockers Papa Roach thrilled fans when they played Prodigy's most iconic hit, Firestarter.





A Keith Flint Appreciation Hour was also held at 4am today while a gate paying tribute to the Prodigy frontman has also been put up.

Chemical Brothers were due to pay tribute to Flint, who died aged 49, during their Saturday night set.

Speaking ahead of the show, Chemical Brothers' Ed Simons remembered Flint's "incredible" performance at Glastonbury Festival more than 20 years ago.

The Prodigy star was found dead at his home near Great Dunmow on March 4.

Simons paid tribute to Flint, who he first met in the mid-1990s when The Chemical Brothers and The Prodigy performed at European festivals alongside each other.

Writing in festival newspaper The Glastonbury Free Press, Simons said that Flint "could see we were a little green and he took the trouble to show us how to do festivals, how to enjoy ourselves".

"He was always really kind to us and good fun," he said.

With The Prodigy, Flint was scheduled to perform at Glastonbury this year, having played at the event several times.

Simons wrote that The Prodigy's set at Glastonbury in 1997 "blew my mind".

"He was the focus of such intense passions," he said.

"His persona gave permission for thousands of people to reach a state of mania.

"It was an incredible sight."

Simons, who is one half of electronic duo The Chemical Brothers with Tom Rowlands, wrote that his "abiding memory" of Flint was when he took to the stage at one of their gigs, accidentally kicking the power out.

He wrote: "He was very apologetic afterwards and I remember Tom saying: 'Don't worry, you're Keith from the Prodigy - you can do whatever you like'.

"It's very sad what has happened and I hope he knew how much he was loved by so many, and what pleasure he gave to thousands and thousands of people.

"Love and respect to his friends and family."

The Chemical Brothers perform on The Other Stage on Saturday at 10.15pm.

An inquest into Flint's death ruled he had died as a result of hanging.

The coroner adjourned the inquest until July 23 for a full hearing.