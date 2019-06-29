Police are appealing for information after a teenage girl was dragged into a bush in a 'sexually motivated' attack.

Officers were called by a concerned member of the public who reported that the girl was grabbed from behind and dragged into a bush in Stock Road, Stock at about 8.40pm last night.

Significant resources were immediately deployed to the scene.

An area search was conducted and a 43-year-old man from Billericay was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape.

He remains in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Daniel Stoten said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a teenage girl and I believe that it is sexually motivated.

“The victim bravely fought off her attacker, which alerted local residents who came to her assistance. She is receiving support from specialist officers.

"We believe that the assailant followed the victim along Stock Road prior to the offence.

"Please contact us if you saw a man walking on his own, or behind a young female, towards the general direction of Stock between 8.20pm and 8.40pm.

"After the attack the man then fled back along Stock Road and then across gardens and fields towards Ingatestone Road. I would like to speak to anyone that saw a man running in these areas between 8.40 and 9pm.

"I also need to locate a white t-Shirt that was discarded or hidden by the suspect after the attack. The victim is also missing her footwear.

"If you locate any clothing in or near these locations please contact us immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex Major Crime Team on 101 quoting 42/101995/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.